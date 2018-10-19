Lil Yachty Drops New Album ‘Nuthin 2 Prove’ Ft. Cardi B, Offset, Playboi Carti & More & Fans Are Obsessed

Lil Boat has done it again! The rapper’s new album features some of the biggest hit-makers in hip hop & fans are loving the rapper’s latest release…but one verse about Drake especially has them shook!

Cardi B, 26, Playboi Carti, 22, Offset, 26, and Kevin Gates, 32 are just a few of the names you’ll see on the track list for Lil Yachty’s new album, Nuthin 2 Prove. The rapper released the 15-track record on Oct. 19, and fans were immediately wowed with the impressive roster of features. Listeners flocked to Twitter to share their first thoughts on the album, and Yachty was showered with praise. “This Lil Yachty album is surprisingly good. It’s surpassing my expectations for sure,” one listener tweeted. Another fan chimed in, tweeting that the rapper “wasn’t playing with this nothin’ 2 prove 👍👍🔥.”

Track #8 off the album, “Who Want the Smoke,” might be the standout, and not just because it features Cardi. The three A-list friends all deliver hard-hitting verses on the song, and it was an instant fan favorite. The power trio first released the song back in July, and it’s apparent now it sits perfectly within the lineup of fresh tracks. Also on the album are rappers Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, and Young Nudy. Fans especially went wild after Juice teamed up with Yachty to take shots at Drake in “Yacht Club.” Yachty mentioned a famous X-rated film star, rapping, “I’m A Young King / I Might F**k Alexis Texas.” Juice came in with the punch line, rapping, “But I ain’t on no Drake sh*t / I won’t get her pregnant.” The collaborators were referring to how Drake welcomed a son, Adonis, with former adult film star and alleged baby mama Sophie Brussaux. Something tells us Champagne Papi won’t be too happy about his name drop! As one fan put it, “Bruhhh.” Another fan went so far as to scold the duo, tweeting, “Um hold on a second yatchy and juice you can’t just say that.”

Nuthin 2 Prove is the follow up to his August EP release, Birthday Mix 3. The Quality Control rapper clearly isn’t taking many breaks in the recording studio. Fans can catch he “Gucci Flip Flops” rhymer recite his newest tracks live when he hits the road with Bhad Bhabie across the country on The Disrespect Tour this fall.

Can’t get enough Lil Boat? Be sure to stream the rapper’s new album above, and keep an eye out for when his show hits your city!