Best Dressed At Amfar Gala — Katy Perry, Heidi Klum & More

Stars like Katy Perry and Victoria Justice stunned at the 2018 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 18. See the best dressed stars at the black-tie event below!

Actresses, musicians and activists gathered at the 2018 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, Calf. on Oct. 18, and while helping a good cause, they looked good as well! The stars looked gorgeous on the carpet — here are some of our picks for best dressed! Pop star Katy Perry wore a blue Alexis Mabille gown from their AW18 Couture line. She looked angelic with feather “wings” and the color was perfect against her platinum blonde pixie. Victoria Justice was bold and bright in florescent yellow. She wore an Aadnevik dress, APM Monaco jewelry and held a metallic Edie Parker clutch.

Sarah Hyland wore a black and pink Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress. It was delicate and feminine — she looked like a ballerina! Carmen Electra looked beautiful wearing a striped beaded gown by JOVANI. AGT judge Heidi Klum wore a dramatic red Zac Posen gown with a train and billowing sleeves. Gigi Gorgeous lived up to her name with major Hollywood curls in her blonde hair. She wore a strapless black dress and a bold red lip. Eve went sexy, wearing a metallic suit, skipping the shirt under her blazer.

Desi Perkins went daring in a supremely low cut metallic dress — super sexy. Leslie Mann wore a green and gold sequined dress with a rust-colored satin belt. Rumer Willis went bold and bright in a strapless yellow gown with thigh-high slit. Her hair was pulled back into a chignon to show off the pretty neckline of the dress. See all the best fashion moments from the night in the gallery attached above!