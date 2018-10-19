Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Beat’ Cancer & Says Health Care ‘Should Be For All’ In 1st TV Interview Since Chemo

‘Seinfeld’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus chatted with Jimmy Kimmel on Oct. 18, declaring her fight with cancer is over! Find out what she had to say about the battle, and how she’s raised almost 10,000 volunteers.

Sitcom queen Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 57, finally returned to the small screen after much anticipation. The Seinfeld star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 18, marking it her first television appearance since completing her chemotherapy treatment for Stage 2 breast cancer earlier this year. After just announcing her cancer diagnosis in 2017, the actress admitted she felt “very strong” to host Jimmy Kimmel, 50, on Thursday night. Jimmy asked if her cancer is “beaten” and “gone,” and Julia kept exclaiming, “Yes!” And she revealed why she was so candid about her illness on social media.

“I think it’s an important conversation to have about health and health care,” she opened up to Jimmy. “I very much considered this notion that as someone battling this disease, the idea that I might not have health insurance, which I do thanks to my great union, is completely terrifying. And so health care should be for all.” Julia’s cancer forced her to take a hiatus from Veep, from which her role as Vice President Selina Meyer has won her nine Emmy Awards! After returning to film the HBO show’s Season 7 this August, Julia spilled that there’s only three more episodes to shoot in the last season, feeling “bittersweet” about it. But she never imagined herself pumping the brakes on Veep for health reasons!

“Originally, I had this idea, well, we’ll shoot in between my chemo treatments,” she told The Washington Post in an interview published just one day before her TV appearance. “We could do that. Chemotherapy. What? That’s what sick people get. The whole thing was so astounding. I thought I could muscle through it, and to a certain extent, I did, because we did have table reads of scripts every three weeks. But I got really ill, so I couldn’t have ever shot anything during that period of time.” But Veep isn’t the only big project Julia’s been working on while away from the limelight!

Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, “Fuck you!” Here’s my first post op photo. pic.twitter.com/5LPlbzpiI3 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) February 14, 2018

She revealed to Jimmy that her organization, Multiply Your Vote, has raised almost 10,000 volunteers to spread voting awareness! Julia explained that after logging in and filling out the website’s form, it’ll suggest “areas and races that need volunteer help…canvassing, texting, writing letters.” Fresh off her battle with cancer, and Julia’s leading a nationwide movement ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections — a truly phenomenal woman!

This interview comes eight months after the comedian tweeted she’s “feeling happy” and “ready to rock after surgery,” ending with a big “F**k you!” to cancer. Her hot bikini pictures that have surfaced since said the same message! As we’ve told you on July 10, she looked toned and healthy this summer in a red string bikini on a Hawaii beach. From her bikini bod to wicked sense of humor, Julia has really kicked cancer’s butt.