Joe Alwyn Raves Over Taylor Swift For Getting Political: It’s ‘Great’ & ‘Important’

Even though Joe Alwyn doesn’t like to talk about Taylor Swift in interviews, he did take a moment to praise his girlfriend for speaking out about politics during a red carpet event on Oct. 18. Here’s what he said.

For the first time ever, Taylor Swift, 28, has gotten vocal about politics ahead of the upcoming midterm elections — and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 27, couldn’t be more proud. “I think it’s great,” he told a reporter at the BFI London Film Festival, where he was promoting his movie The Favourite, on Oct. 18. “I think it’s important.” Joe is a man of few words when it comes to talking about Taylor publicly, so the fact that he made a point to praise her for making a statement is definitely a big deal!

Taylor has been criticized in the past for not speaking out about her political views, but she finally broke her silence in a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 7. The purpose of the message was to explain to her fans why it’s so important to vote in the upcoming midterms, and in her explanation, Taylor revealed who she would be voting for in her home state of Tennessee. She went into detail about why she doesn’t support her state’s Republican Senate candidate, and confirmed she’d be voting Democrat for Tennessee’s Senate and House of Representatives seats.

Just two days later, Taylor attended the American Music Awards, and made another big statement about voting while accepting her award for Artist of the Year — she pointed out that AMAs voting is done by the people, just like the midterm elections. Then, in another Instagram post on Oct. 17, Taylor urged her fans to get out and vote once again, this time explaining the process of early voting, which is something she says she had no idea about when she was younger.

Meanwhile, while Taylor has no problem dishing on politics these days, she’s still keeping quiet about her relationship with Joe. The two have made a point to stay very low-key since they got together two years ago, and he recently admitted that they don’t plan on changing that. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told British Vogue in September. “I think we have been successfully private and that has now sunk in for people. But I really prefer to talk about work.”