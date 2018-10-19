Diddy’s Rumored New GF Jocelyn Chew Shows Off Her Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Cream Bustier

It looks like Diddy’s rumored new girlfriend, Jocelyn Chew, is enjoying the limelight that comes with dating a massive celebrity. See her showing off her hot body in this new pic!

Shortly after it was revealed that she’s reportedly dating Diddy — following his shocking split with longtime lover Cassie — Jocelyn Chew posed for paparazzi on Thursday evening, Oct. 18. And boy did she look like she was enjoying it! Jocelyn, 26, was spotted during a night out in LA, attending an event for True Religion. Dressed in a pair of high waisted and white denim jeans, Jocelyn smiled for the cameras. Along with the jeans, she wore a skin-tight cream colored tube top and a long hunter green blazer draped over her shoulders. She also wore a strappy pair of black heels, but we can only imagine that everyone’s eyes will be on her body — not her feet — upon seeing this new pic! Doesn’t she look amazing?

As we previously told you, news of Diddy’s split with Cassie emerged on Wednesday, Oct. 17, after 6 years of dating. Rumors were started after Diddy, 48, was spotted spending a lot of time with Jocelyn. They traveled to Miami together recently, and they were seen hanging out during Drake’s recent concert, according to LoveBScott. And once the rumors started escalating, Cassie’s rep confirmed she and Diddy had broken up. “They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months,” the statement provided to Newsweek read.

Neither Jocelyn nor Diddy have confirmed they’re dating, but either way, the model seems to be enjoying her 15-minutes of fame! Not only has she been showing off her sexy body, but she also got a hot new hair makeover on Wednesday. This girl knew she was going to be photographed, so she came prepared!