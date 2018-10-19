Jinger Duggar Shares Secret To Perfect Post-Baby Body 3 Mos. After Daughter’s Birth

After bouncing back from her first baby so quickly, Jinger finally gave fans a peek at her secret to success. It only took three months! Take a look.

Jinger Duggar, 24, welcomed her baby girl to the world in July, and the new mom already looks just as great as she did before her pregnancy. So how’d she do it? While the Counting On star isn’t normally one to open up about her workouts or share progress pics, Jinger did post a clue on social media on Oct. 18. She started by posting a picture of a palm tree on a cloudy day along with a heart-eye emoji, and then added in a video that it was the “perfect temp for a [run].” She even shared her go-to song — “Chariots of Fire.” Looks like Jinger loves lacing up for runs!

We’ve known Jinger was back in stellar shape ever since her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, uploaded a photo of his wife to Instagram in August. She looked so slim — and that was only a month after giving birth to little Felicity! In the shot, Jinger was covering up in a pink button-down and a striped skirt, but it was clear that the reality star had already shed a lot of baby weight. She was still holding onto her pregnancy glow, though! Jinger stunned with her curls pulled back away from her face in a ponytail, sporting a big smile.

While her baby was nowhere in sight in the summer shot, fans have seen lots of the little one. Jinger and Jeremy both love sharing pics of the adorable newborn to social media — even though their parenting skills get criticized 24/7.

From putting their daughter in bow headbands and itty bitty gloves to giving her the nickname Lissy, the new parents have been bashed for everything under the sun. They can’t win! But that hasn’t stopped them from looking happy and healthy in the three months since welcoming Felicity. Jinger and Jeremy must be doing something right!