30 Sweet Shots Of Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby Girl — Who Does She Look Like?

Despite so much mom shaming, Jinger and Jeremy still love showing little Felicity off on social media! Their three-month-old daughter is too cute — but does she take after her mom or her dad?

Jinger Duggar, 24, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, welcomed their first child to the world in July — and they’ve been sharing their parenthood journey with fans ever since. Not only did Counting On fans get to watch the couple’s birth special on TLC, which featured highlights of Jinger’s 18-hour labor, but the reality stars have been active on social media as well. It’s clear Felicity Vuolo loves the camera! She’s got big, beautiful eyes and a big, beautiful smile to match, and fans have been obsessing over whether she looks more like her mom or her dad. But because the baby girl grins so often and shows off her smiling eyes, most think she takes after Jinger. Others have referred to her as “the perfect combination of both” parents.

While Jinger and Jeremy’s social media followers haven’t been able to decide just yet, the couple sure have given fans a lot of opportunities for comparison. That’s because the new parents don’t just love taking pictures of their newborn daughter, but with her as well. Jeremy has posted multiple shots looking into Felicity’s eyes and giving the perfect profiles, while his wife once shared the sweetest shot of their little one sleeping on her chest. They’ve even blessed us with a few family photos! We love that they share so much with their fans, especially since they receive a ridiculous amount of criticism and unsolicited advice on social media.

From Felicity’s choice of headwear and her baby mittens to her nickname and her seatbelt, followers have found any and every way to bash Jinger and Jeremy’s parenting skills.

But despite all of that, their little one is still smiling — and they’re still posting pics! So take a look at the gallery above and see for yourself whether Felicity takes after her mom or dad.