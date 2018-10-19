Jenelle Evans’ Fans Beg Her To ‘Run’ From Hubby David Eason After 911 Call Released

Jenelle Evans alleged disturbing 911 call was released on Oct. 18 and although the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is trying to move on, fans aren’t so quick to forgive David Eason!

Jenelle Evans, 26, has been posting to her 2.9 million Instagram followers as usual, but after an alarming 911 call was released on Oct. 18, and reports that the Teen Mom 2 star was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with husband, David Eason, fans were not so quick to ignore the elephant in the room. Jenelle flaunted her tight tummy on Oct. 17 via social media, just one day before the harrowing 911 audio revealed a harrowing incident from her North Carolina home, in which an ambulance was requested. Although the chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina confirmed to People that the “female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead,” fans are still shook over the incident and commented on Jenelle’s sultry snap to let her know!

“Jenelle WTF are you still doing with him?! Get away before he kills you,” one concerned follower commented on her social media post on Oct. 19. “Jenelle think about your kids,” somebody else wrote to the mother-of-three. “No one deserves being abused. Obviously we don’t know the whole story only both of you know what happened but think about your and kids safety! They need her mommy [sic].” The four-minute 911 call being referred to – which was obtained and released by TMZ – reveals the reality star crying out, “My husband assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms.” Jenelle explained to the operator that she believed David got violent because he was drinking.

“Girl…you need to run. Get out of that relationship Jesus. That 911 call was crazy,” pleaded another supporter. Some tried to encourage Jenelle to put her kids’ futures first and begged, “Those babies of yours NEED you…Ensley is watching you and will repeat your relationship. Advertise a healthy relationship worth following.”