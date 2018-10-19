Jenelle Evans 911 Call: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Pleads For Rescue, Claims Husband Violently Attacked Her

So scary! Before Jenelle was hospitalized over the weekend, she called 911 and said her husband ‘assaulted’ her, pinning her to the ground. Listen to the emotional phone call here.

Jenelle Evans, 26, was hospitalized on Oct. 13 after a female allegedly called the cops to report an assault at her home — and that 911 call has been obtained and released by TMZ. In the emotional conversation, the Teen Mom star can be heard sobbing before an operator picks up. “My husband assaulted me,” she said, after giving her name and age. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms. I think that he got violent because he was drinking. I’m recovering from the surgery I just had on Monday. I can’t breathe.” The four-minute call is difficult to listen to, as Jenelle repeatedly apologizes and continues to cry.

As she mentioned during the call, Jenelle recently had surgery done. The reality star posted a picture from the hospital with her husband David Eason days before the 911 call with the caption, “Just wanted to say thank you for always taking care of me.” She was wearing sunglasses in the shot, plus a big bandage across her nose, as she smiled for the camera. In later tweets, she added that she’d had two surgeries — Septoplasty and Balloon Sinusplasty. The photos, which seemed sweet at first, are eerie to look at after listening to Jenelle’s frantic call to the cops.

The Teen Mom star wasn’t just worried about herself when she called, although she mentioned multiple times that she couldn’t breathe and her collarbone hurt. Jenelle was also frightened for her kids!

When asked if David had a weapon, Jenelle said, “I don’t know what he has, but I have four kids in the house with me right now and they’re all sleeping. I don’t know what to do. He left with his friend and I’m here at the house.” Later in the call, though, David returned to the house. “He’s here trying to convince me,” his wife said. She then began to imitate him. “I’m trying to defend myself right now. Oh it’s okay.”

Whatever happened between the two of them sounds far from okay! We’re just glad that Jenelle has been posting to Instagram ever since the scary event and looks healthy.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Jenelle’s rep for comment.