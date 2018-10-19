Ivanka Trump Congratulates Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss After She Marries Joshua Kushner

Ivanka Trump’s got a new sister! The first daughter tweeted out a sweet congratulatory message to brother-in-law Joshua Kushner and his new wife, Karlie Kloss, and it’s just lovely. See her message here!

Now that Karlie Kloss is officially a Kushner, she’s gained some powerful family members. First daughter Ivanka Trump, a White House advisor, welcomed her new sister-in-law to the family with a sweet congratulatory tweet the day after news of the wedding went public. “So much love for you both as you begin forever together,” she tweeted, along with an adorable photo of Karlie in her beautiful wedding dress looking ecstatic with her new husband. Aww!

Karlie married her longtime fiancé Joshua Kushner, the younger brother to Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. That’s right; the model and Bill Nye Saves the World correspondent is basically part of the first family. What a transition! It’s unclear if Ivanka and Jared attended the wedding, but the couple and their three children were seen leaving their New York City apartment the same day. Jared, Joshua, and Ivanka are extremely close, so it would be surprising if they didn’t celebrate his big day! Joshua actually refers to Ivanka as his sister, rather than sister-in-law, and Ivanka called Karlie her sister on Instagram when congratulating the happy couple on their engagement. That’s cute!

Thanksgiving is probably awkward at the Kushner household, considering the family’s differing political views. Joshua publicly stated during the 2016 presidential race that he’s liberal, and would be supporting Hillary Clinton. You know, instead of Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump. Seems like family comes first, despite the fact that both Joshua’s brother and “sister” work for the Trump White House.

So much love for you both as you begin forever together. ❤️ https://t.co/8lYSGrKpVu — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 19, 2018

Karlie herself refuses to discuss her political views or the Trump White House in interviews, as well as her relationship with Ivanka. Whatever the status, Karlie’s clearly being welcomed by Ivanka into the family with open arms.