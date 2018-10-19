Hailey Baldwin Files To Trademark Justin Bieber’s Last Name As Fans Go Wild Over ‘Hailey Bieber’

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly trying to trademark the name ‘Hailey Bieber’! Find out the business-related reason she mention in the court documents that she filed!

Pretty soon, we’re going to have to get used to calling Hailey Baldwin… Hailey Bieber. In fact, the model filed documents on Oct. 19 to trademark the name Hailey Bieber and while the application doesn’t reveal much, it does mention that the name could be part of a future clothing line, according to TMZ. While the two are legally married, they’ve yet to have their formal ceremony, which is rumored to happen in the next couple of months. In response to this name change, one fan @endgameholland wrote, “‘Hailey Bieber’ my 14 years old self screaming to this.” Another fan @LemonadesBieber tweeted, “Hailey Bieber got a nice ring to it.”

We reported earlier how Justin Bieber and Hailey were caught making out with each other at one of LA’s staple restaurants, Joan’s On Third, and a fan was there to watch it all go down, phone in hand. Meanwhile, Joan’s On Third continues to be a regular haunt for them. “The last couple times he has been here, he has been really comforting to her,” an eye witness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVLEY. “He glances at her with smiles and will always find a time to touch her or have a hand on her and steal a kiss or two. He has been very loving and sweet and they seem to be in their own world most of the time.”

Meawnwhile, Hailey just dropped a huge bomb that having kids with Justin might be in her near future. “I want more [tattoos],” she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine, “but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before… I get there.”