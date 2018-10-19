Chanel West Coast Flaunts Booty In Sexy Black Lingerie On Bed Of Roses

‘Ridiculousness’ host Chanel West Coast posed in minimal black lace for a retro photo shoot that would make Betty Boop proud! See her jaw-dropping Instagram post from Oct. 19, here.

Chanel West Coast, 30, took some cues from retro shoots for her latest Instagram post on Oct. 19. But this isn’t your grandma’s glamour shots, as the Ridiculousness host stripped her clothes to pose in a black lingerie set by The Butterfly Collection, which showed some cheek! But she did cover up with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels for an extra touch of class. With blonde finger curls that paid tribute to the early 20th century, and the romantic spread of roses on the bed, Chanel still made old-fashioned beauty look anything but dated. See the sizzling photo, shot by photographer Victor Maldonado, below! And Chanel left an equally seductive note in a follow-up post, revealing whose bed she posed on.

“Roses are red, So are the bottom of my shoes, Took this pic in my bed, Bet you wanna hop in too,” the television host coyly captioned another picture from the shoot. Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Dudley, isn’t a stranger to baring skin. We included the Los Angeles native in our roundup of celebrities with the wildest outfits at the 2018 MTV VMAs! After not bothering to wear a bra, the television host’s cleavage and underwear were on full display underneath a sheer mini dress on Aug. 20. Aside from sexy photo shoots and red carpets, what else has the blonde beauty been up to?

Not just a MTV host, Chanel is also a singer, and dropped her single “Nobody” on Jan. 12. And here’s an even bigger fun fact: she appeared on Celebrity Fear Factor this year. Yes, the same season that premiered on July 17 and features Snooki, Tyga, Lil Yachty and more! HollywoodLife even EXCLUSIVELY spoke with the show’s host, a famous name himself, Ludacris! The “My Chick Bad” rapper teased that we’d see a different side of Chanel, in addition to her other celebrity co-stars, throughout the 10-episode season. “So their personalities…Their fans may think they know them and then they come here and have them do something completely opposite from what they did before,” Ludacris told us in July. “Then you might find out that this is a person you never knew the hell they were and it is very fun and good to see how they handle adversity and the things that they are most fearful about.”

Well, we already knew Chanel could handle “adversity.” She filed for bankruptcy in 2012, as we’ve told you in 2014 after HollywoodLife obtained her court documents. But as you can see above, and judging by her successful track of recent projects, the host gracefully bounced back!