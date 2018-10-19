Bernice Burgos Dating NBA’s James Harden To Make T.I. Jealous & It’s Working

Bernice Burgos & T.I. aren’t seeing each other anymore, but a source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s trying to make him jealous by hooking up with James Harden!

Even though T.I. has happily reunited with his wife Tiny, a source close to his ex Bernice Burgos tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s actively trying to make him envious by getting with other men — and she’s using his weakness to her advantage. “Bernice has been hooking up with a few NBA players, and one of them is James Harden,” our source told us. “She’s doing it to make T.I. jealous and it has been working. Bernice still wants what she can not have, and that is T.I. She knows one way to make T.I. a bit jealous and get his attention is to hook up with professional athletes so that is just what she has been doing lately. Bernice sees it all as a big game and she is not done with T.I. quite yet.” Play on player!

T.I. has so much going on right now — between the launch of his new album, to the reboot of his reality show, oh and don’t forget his tumultuous love affair with Tiny — you’d think he’d barely have time to notice what Bernice was doing. But our source says he’s still keeping an eye on her, and he’s not happy with what she’s up to.

“T.I. is really bothered by Bernice and all the attention she gets from the NBA guys,” our source went on to say. “Even though her hookups are done on the down low, he usually finds out pretty quickly from his friends in the league, which makes him upset. T.I. is still really attracted to her and does not like to hear about Bernice spending time with other men. Even though anything between them is long done, T.I. gets frustrated when he hears about Bernice moving on.” Uh oh, should Tiny be worried? We sure hope not!