Ashley Graham Shades Kendall Jenner For Being ‘Selective’ As A Model: ‘Lucky For Her’

Kendall Jenner came under fire in August for saying that she can be ‘selective’ about the fashion shows she chooses to walk in. Ashley Graham just responded to the comments with some shade.

Ashley Graham just threw some shade Kendall Jenner‘s way. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked the model, 30, how she felt about comments Jenner made in August about being “selective” with the shows she walks in during fashion week. “Well lucky for her,” Graham said after a perfectly executed hair flip. She expanded on her answer, adding, “‘Cause I’ve never been that so lucky. I mean, this tits and ass have just had to fight through and break down barriers every day.”

But even though Graham made an important point about how curvier models like her have to overcome significantly more obstacles to succeed in the industry, she also made it clear that Jenner is still her pal during a different segment on the show. The America’s Next Top Model judge was asked by Andy Cohen to say some positive things about her various friends and when Jenner came up, she said, “She’s in demand, honey. She’s in demand.”

Earlier this year, Jenner, 22, faced backlash from fellow models after she admitted to Love Magazine that she and her team carefully choose which runway shows she participates in. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to them. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks, but everything else,” she told the magazine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later apologized for the way her comments came across. “I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!” she tweeted on Aug. 21.

Even though Jenner apologized, models continued to weigh in. When Naomi Campbell was asked about the remarks on WWHL last month, she simply responded, “Next question.”