Finally! Amber and Andrew tied the knot in 2014, and we’re so happy to report that these TV stars welcomed their first little one to the world. We can’t say congratulations enough!

Amber Stevens, 31, has been proudly showing her beautiful baby bump off on social media since her May pregnancy announcement — and hiding it on her new show Happy Together — but the belly is gone and the baby is here! That’s right, Amber gave birth to her first child with her husband Andrew J. West, 34, on Oct. 7, according to People. “We feel like we’ve been waiting our entire lives to meet our daughter, Ava,” the new parents said. “Now that she’s here, we’re completely obsessed. She’s already introduced a new and unique type of love into our lives and we’re so excited to see what else she will show us and teach us in the years to come.”

Besides the fact that the little lady is named Ava Laverne and came in at eight pounds, we don’t know much about the newborn, besides the fact that she’s got some pretty talented parents! Amber’s new show started on Oct. 1, and Andrew is an impossible-to-forget character from The Walking Dead. He may have played a cannibal on TV, but Andrew proved himself to be the sweetest of dads even before his wife gave birth. Amber and Andrew announced that she was expecting with a pile of baby bump Polaroids on Instagram, and the soon-to-be dad could be seen kissing his wife’s belly and cuddling up to her. And as if their photos weren’t already sweet enough, his caption said, “Happy belated Mother’s Day to my absolutely amazing wife!” Amber wrote on her page, “The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall.”

And just like that, their little one is here! It seemed to take forever, especially since Amber was flaunting her baby bump all pregnancy long.

She cradled it on multiple red carpets, and even showed it off in a bikini in September, writing, “We’re ready when you are!” We can’t say congrats enough to the new momma and her growing family!