Zayn Malik Drops Sexy New Song, ‘Fingers,’ About Being Unable To Resist Someone: Singing To Gigi Hadid?

The tunes from Zayn just keep coming! We cannot get enough of the singer’s latest release, ‘Fingers.’ Listen to the track here!

Zayn Malik, 25, is heading in the right direction with his new music. The former One Direction member has solidified his spot as a bonafide solo artist, and now, the singer-songwriter is back for more. “Fingers” is a sultry track that will have you slow-dancing the whole way through. While Zayn teased the track with a spooky-looking clip, there’s nothing scary about this song, except for it’s perfect relatability.

On the moody track, Zayn sings all about missing someone he loves! “F**ked and I want you//Looked and I love ya//Stuck Now I need you//Hoping I see you” he heartachingly croons on the track. Given that he split with girlfriend Gigi Hadid earlier this year, could he have written the track about her? Zayn goes on to sing about rekindling a relationship. “If you wanna let me know where you hiding//I could come and love//I could come and love.” Fans of both stars know that the pair did indeed end up reconciling, and are the picture of happiness these days!

“Fingers” isn’t the only thing that has Zayn’s fans excited today though. Just hours before the song dropped, the singer took to Twitter to ask Cardi B if she would collab with him in the future! “ @ iamcardib Yo I’ve gotta a sick tune if you wanna jump on it lemme know,” he Tweeted. Could this be happening?! The new one-off single comes after Zayn unveiled his track “Too Much” on back in August “Too Much” is set to be featured on the singer’s new full-length album, which Zayn promises is “On the way.” It will be the first release since Zayn gave us his debut solo record entitled Mind of Mine, back in 2016.

Thursday just got a little better! Be sure to listen to Zayn’s new track above, and hold on just a little bit longer for that full-length album he’s working on!