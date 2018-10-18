Happy 31st Birthday, Zac Efron – See His Sexiest Shirtless Snaps Of All-Time

Today, Oct. 18, is Zac Efron’s birthday! Help us celebrate his 31st by taking a look through some of his hottest shirtless photos!

Zac Efron turns 31 today, Oct. 18, and we’re celebrating by looking through some of his best shirtless pics! Zac has clearly come a long way since his High School Musical days. He’s bulked up, and showed off his rock hard abs in movies like Baywatch, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Dirty Grandpa.

In order to get into such great shape, Zac had to hit the gym HARD. Thankfully, he had a great trainer that helped him along the way! Celebrity trainer Aaron Williamson, who has also worked with Josh Brolin, Sylvester Stallone, Emilia Clarke, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, opened up about working with the actor earlier this year. Williamson revealed in a Reddit AMA, according to Popsugar, that he met his client “at the gym” and was introduced by his fitness trainer on The Lucky One.

“Zac and I talked about the movie and who his character was. I then went to set and met the producers and director, and they hired me. My job was basically helping Zac walk like a Marine and talk like a Marine,” Williamson explained about his first time working with Zac. “I would go over to his house, and we would run certain scenarios, march certain ways, and do other things that a Marine would do.”

This partnership continued on, with Williamson helping Zac prepare for his shirtless scenes in Neighbors, Dirty Grandpa, and Paperboy. “Zac is one of the few actors who has the discipline to achieve ANY look that a character requires. There were certain projects where he would bring his food with him wherever he went just to remember to eat at the exact time necessary. He would set alarms on his phone, etc,” the trainer said.

“When I worked with Zac, we did a lot of carb rotation. Leading up to shirtless scenes, we would do carb depletion and carb loading — complex carbs like oatmeal, sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa,” Williamson added. “One of my favorite ab exercises is hanging leg raises — as in hanging from a pull-up bar. The contraction you can get at the top of the movement, coupled with the full extension at the bottom of the movement . . . you just can’t get that in any other exercise.” Williamson also said he’s a big fan of cable wood chops and plank work, adding, “If anyone is trying to do more abs, but still eating a s***ty diet, it won’t work. True story.”

All of Zac’s hard work definitely paid off! Get clicking through the gallery to see some of his sexiest shirtless moments. Happy Birthday, Zac!