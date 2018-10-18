Yes, You Can Still Do Tough Workouts While Pregnant, Say New Studies

Want to climb Mount Everest? Don’t let a baby bump stop you! Pregnant women can continue doing intense exercises if they’ve done them before, according to a pair of new studies.

If you’ve ever worried about celebrities who make pregnancy look perfect by hitting the gym when they’ve got a baby on the way, it’s time to stop! Contrary to popular belief, vigorous exercises are actually perfectly safe for expecting moms like Paola Mayfield, 31, and Jana Kramer, 34, according to two new studies. So keep that in mind next time a pregnant celeb posts a baby bump workout pic! While it may be widely believed that intense exercise can hurt both moms and babies by depriving fetuses of oxygen and increasing the chances of perineum tears during birth, evidence from a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine says otherwise. In fact, when the pregnancies of elite female athletes in Iceland were compared to those of non-athletes, there was no increase in labor and delivery complications.

In fact, there was no statistically significant difference at all between these groups — and the athletic women were doing some seriously intense stuff well into their second trimesters from riding horses to playing soccer. Considering many pregnant women are encouraged to tone down their workouts while carrying babies and told to try lower-impact activities like walking and swimming, this is big news! “The lesson of these results is that elite athletes should not expect more difficulties in childbirth than other women,” Thorgerdur Sigurdardottir, who led the study, said, according to the New York Times.

As awesome as that is, just note that the women doing these strenuous exercises didn’t start working out all of a sudden as soon as they realized they were expecting. They had a history of moving these muscles already!

That was also the case for a pregnant Sherpa who literally climbed Mount Everest while pregnant. Her pregnancy and birth was documented in a new study in The Journal of Applied Psychology, and despite doing more than 270 minutes every day on average, sometimes at at oxygen levels about half those at sea level, she was A-OK. She gave birth to a healthy baby girl. How amazing is that?

But before you take your usual weight-lifting regime through nine months of pregnancy, heed Thorgerdur’s warning. “It is important to assess training during pregnancy on an individual basis and talk to your health care providers if there is anything you are concerned about,” she said. Once you’ve been cleared with your doc, go for it — and don’t let any mom-shamers stop you!