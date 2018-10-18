Will ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Move To Italy After Joe’s Deported? The Truth Revealed

With her husband, Joe Giudice, facing deportation, Teresa Giudice has been left with a tough decision: Should she uproot her life and join him? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE scoop on her decision!

Teresa Giudice is seriously struggling in the aftermath of a judge ordering that her husband, Joe Giudice, be deported back to Italy after he completes his prison sentence. As she waits for that time to come, she has a tough decision to make — whether or not she and her daughters should go with him. With the news so fresh, Teresa is leaning heavily towards not joining her husband in Italy. “Teresa is furious over the family being torn apart and blames Joe for all of this turmoil,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is weighing all of her options right now, and divorce is on the table. Teresa is so used to being a single mom now, so if she got a divorce, not much would change. She likely won’t go to Italy, and will have family members bring the girls to visit Joe.”

However, a second source close to the RHONJ star adds that Teresa isn’t jumping into making a definite decision just yet. “She’s still hoping it doesn’t come to that point,” our source explains. “But her career and whole life is here in the U.S., as are friends and close family. To uproot all that and move to the other side of the world isn’t an easy or quick judgement call to make.” Joe has until Nov. 9 to appeal the judge’s decision, which our first source says he will “definitely” be doing.

Joe’s deportation was ordered during a hearing on Oct. 10, and Teresa stayed quiet about the decision for several days. It wasn’t until Oct. 14 that she posted a telling photo of the Statue of Liberty crying on Instagram, which she captioned with praying hand emojis — a clear message about everything that was going on. The next day, she posted a photo with her daughter, Gia, and wrote, “Taking it one day at a time.”

Joe is currently completing a nearly three-and-a-half year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit fraud. He and Teresa pled guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014, and were sentenced to 41 months and 15 months in prison, respectively. However, the judge allowed them to serve their sentences consecutively, so one parent could be home with their four daughters. Teresa completed her sentenced, which wound up only being 11 months, in Dec. 2015. Joe began his in March 2016.