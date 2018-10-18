‘The Lion King’: 1st Look BTS Of New Flick Shows Donald Glover, Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner Bonding

If you hear some screaming in the distance, it’s the HL office seeing this pic Seth Rogen posted with his ‘Lion King’ co-stars! Find out what Seth, Donald Glover, and Billy Eichner are doing BTS here!

Can you feel the love tonight? Seth Rogen shared the coolest pic of himself hanging out with his fellow voice actors on The Lion King — Donald Glover and Billy Eichner — along with their director, Jon Favreau. If you didn’t catch the casting news, Seth and Billy are playing Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, and Donald is voicing the adult Simba. How cool is that? Seth only captioned the pic with a crown emoji, since he’s in the presence of the king, after all. The group is all smiles in the recording studio!

And, try as we might, we can’t zoom in on the script next to Donald enough to figure out what they’re recording. A new edition of “Hakuna Matata”, perhaps? If you’re unfamiliar with The Lion King (where have you been for the past 24 years??), Timon and Pumbaa are the lovable, hilarious meerkat and warthog who take in Simba when he runs away from his pride after his father’s death. Seth and Billy are perfect for these roles! While the 2019 remake is being touted as “live action,” that’s actually a misnomer. The movie’s just not a cartoon. Like the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book, which Jon happened to direct, too, the movie’s being updated with computer animation to bring it into the 21st century. We’re just wondering now if Seth and Billy are going to do some mo-cap!

We’re also preoccupied with Donald’s incredible Donald Duck sweater. And now we’re wondering how good his Disney impressions are, because it would be so meta if he did a redo of that classic, too. ICYMI, the rest of the new cast is stacked. James Earl Jones is reprising his iconic role of Mufasa, because there’s nobody else in the world who could tackle that. Beyonce is voicing the adult Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor is Scar, Keegan-Michael Key is Kamari, and John Oliver is Zazu, just to name a few!

There are so many good things to come with this movie. Elton John told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party that working with Bey on a new song for the film is a “gift that keeps on giving.” He said that he’s already seen a little bit of the film, and it’s “incredible!” John composed “Circle of Life” for the original 1994 film and took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year. Fingers crossed it’ll happen again!