Selena Gomez Has An ‘Empty Space In Her Heart’ Seeing The Weeknd & Justin Bieber With Bella & Hailey

Selena Gomez has a lot of ‘heartache’ over The Weeknd & Justin Bieber! A source close to Selena told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘struggling’ over their relationships.

In the wake of her hospitalization, Selena Gomez is dealing with the fact that both of her recent exes — The Weeknd and Justin Bieber — have moved on romantically. A source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s having a difficult time with Justin and The Weeknd’s now-serious relationships with Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, respectively. “Selena is struggling now more than ever,” our source said. “She was so happy while with The Weekend that she wasn’t missing Justin. Now that The Weekend is with Bella and Justin is married to Hailey, their is a void an huge empty space in her heart.”

And since Selena isn’t seeing anyone right now, it’s even more difficult to watch both of her exes go back to people they dated before her. “She’s not dating anyone so it’s harder for her to see Justin and Hailey, or Bella and The Weekend and together,” our source went on to say. “The Weekend really helped her move on from that chapter of her life. Everyone knows Justin was her first true love.”

When it comes down to it, she's definitely still hurting over her splits with Justin and The Weeknd. "It's a struggle and her heartache for her exes is real and seeing them happy and with their own loves really stings for Selena," our source added.