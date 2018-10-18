Scott Disick ‘Torn Between’ Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie: He ‘Loves’ Both Of Them

Scott Disick is stressed over his ‘balancing act’ between Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out how Scott pulls it off, here.

Stepping up as a boyfriend and father is wearing down on Scott Disick, 35. Although Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup with Younes Bendjima in August has led to more family time with Scott, that means a more jealous Sofia Richie, as we’ve told you on Oct. 16! To put his 20-year-girlfriend at ease, Scott’s been doubling down on boyfriend duty. “Scott knows Sofia is upset about all the time he’s been spending with Kourtney, so he’s been spoiling her with gifts to try and keep the peace,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “If he really wanted to make her happy he’d stop spending so much time with Kourtney and her family.” And here’s the problem with that solution.

“But Scott won’t do that,” our source continues. Scott shares three children with Kourtney — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — and is close friends with the KarJenner clan! At the same time, Scott’s relationship with Sofia isn’t to scoff at, as they’ve been Instagram official since October of 2017. And the model posted a sizzling selfie from a hotel room on Oct. 8 — you can peek Scott, the picture-taker, in the mirror! “He’s torn between them,” our insider goes on. The situation is more complex than just a battle of the exes.

“Scott wants to have his cake and eat it too so he’s been bending over backwards to make Sofia happy, he’s desperate to hang on to her, he loves her,” our insider shares. “But he also loves his time with Kourtney and the Kardashians, they’re very much his family.” Keep in mind that Scott’s been delivering his quotable quips on Keeping Up with the Kardashians since the show’s inaugural season in 2007! We’ve even heard that the Kardashian sisters are “convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together,” while matriarch Kris Jenner believes Scott and Kourt “will have a happy ending,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 17!

“He’s also trying to do the best for his kids, they love doing things with both him and Kourtney and he doesn’t want to take that away from them,” our insider tells us. “He’s doing his best and trying to keep up this balancing act to keep everyone happy, it’s very stressful for him.” Sofia’s not against Scott spending quality time with the kids — it’s their newly single mom she worries about, as we’ve told you on Oct. 17!

“Sofia supports Scott being a great dad, she just wishes Kourtney wasn’t around him as often,” a source close to Lionel Richie’s daughter EXCLUSIVELY spilled to us. Kourtney and Scott flew their kids in a private jet to New York City, without Sofia, on Sept. 28. The parents were spotted together again as they took their daughter Penelope to a paint-your-own-pottery studio in Calabasas on Oct. 15. We see the pickle Scott’s in, as he tries to be the best family man and boyfriend he can be.