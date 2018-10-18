‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Reveals He & Jen Are In Couple’s Therapy After Her Arrest

Ronnie returns on the Oct. 18 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ and reveals that he and Jen Harley are working on their romance in couple’s therapy after her arrest for dragging him with her car.

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro missed out on the Jersey Shore reunion in Seaside to deal with the aftermath of Jen Harley dragging him with her car, he’s back with the roommates in Atlantic City during this week’s episode. Naturally, the rest of the crew tries to get him to spill on what really happened with Jen — the evidence of the incident is front and center via the cuts on Ron’s arms, after all — but he is tight-lipped. In fact, he even defends her. “It’s whatever, bro. It is what it is,” he tells the guys. “I just got out [of the car], she pulled off. It was an accident. I wasn’t like she [tried to drag me].”

He goes on to admit that he and Jen are working things out, even though this wasn’t the first of their explosive fights. “We’re going to do some couple’s therapy,” Ronnie reveals. “It’s seven hours of therapy a day. It’s like school and then you take a f***ing final.” The roommates are not pleased to learn that Ronnie is giving Jen another chance, and are admittedly “terrified” about what will happen, but they let him know he has their support. “Due to recent events, I don’t think you should be with Jen,” Vinny Guadagnino admits. “But if you are doing [therapy], it might not hurt. If it doesn’t work out…I pray to God that you’ll just be like…ok, we tried everything we could.”

Although significant others are invited on the AC trip, Ronnie decides it’s best not to bring Jen, but after a family dinner, he seems to have a change of heart. “She’s in town and she’s here and I’d love for her to be with us this weekend,” he says. “Do you mind if she comes to Pauly D’s [DJ] gig and hangs out? We’ve actually been good recently. I needed s*** to be aired out, which it was, and I’m good.”

"If anyone objects to Jen visiting, speak now or forever hold your 💩!" Um…🙋‍♀️ Catch an all new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TOMORROW at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/IQdwEvV5V6 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 18, 2018

Everyone is obviously hesitant to let Jen in on the fun, but they know Ronnie is going to do what he wants to do anyway, so they agree to let her come — so long as she doesn’t start and drama. We’ll have to wait until next week to see what goes down, though!

Regardless of any fighting that happens in A.C., Ronnie and Jen are 100% together in real-time, which they’ve confirmed with various social media posts. Most recently, she even blamed Jersey Shore for their issues, and admitted that she thinks Ronnie is her “soulmate.”