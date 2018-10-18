Rihanna Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show — The Controversial Reason Why

Rihanna reportedly declined one of the biggest gigs in America: The Super Bowl LIII halftime show. Here’s who she supposedly rejected the offer for!

Rihanna, 30, reportedly passed on performing on The Super Bowl LIII’s halftime stage! RiRi is not impressed with the National Football League over one controversial issue, according to Us Weekly. You probably guessed it — she “supports Colin Kaepernick,” the source claims! “The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” the outlet’s source further claimed. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.” Here’s a quick refresher on the league’s “stance.”

Colin kneeled during the national anthem to protest oppression of black people and other minorities at NFL games in 2016. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017, and filed a grievance that the NFL and owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights” that same year, ESPN reported. The NFL tried to dismiss the collusion case, which failed. Now we know who Rihanna (maybe) stands with, despite the backlash Colin has faced. The former quarterback has even more reason to celebrate after reading today’s news. Colin crushed on RiRi before! “I kinda got two [crushes] between Rihanna and Nicki Minaj,” he revealed to E! News in 2015. “The reason for Rihanna is her style, swag and the aura about her. Just when she walks into a room people feel her presence.” No one will argue with that!

As for who’s performing in lieu of the Anti hit maker, Maroon 5 is set to be a headliner, according to what multiple sources have confirmed to our sister website, Variety. And we’ve heard who else the band’s considering to bring on stage, if it’s official! “The NFL has told them that they are more than welcome to add any one they have collaborated with in the past to join them on the show,” a source close to Maroon 5 EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 19. “So Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar are all possible.” Well, we can knock off Rihanna from that list of possibilities, although her refusal hasn’t been confirmed.

Our source goes on, “They want to have it have a feel like the Super Bowl halftime show with Aerosmith in 2001 where various acts were all a part of it and many fan bases could enjoy.” Next year’s Super Bowl will take place in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019.