Priyanka Chopra Hints She’s Ready To Have A Baby After Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

Will she follow in her friend’s footsteps? Priyanka and Nick have a wedding on the way — but where does a baby fit into their plans? We’ve got all the details.

Best friends who carry babies together, stay together, right? Meghan Markle, 37, revealed that she was expecting her first child on Oct. 15, so how is Priyanka Chopra, 36, feeling about her own family plans? The Quantico actress confirmed her engagement to Nick Jonas, 26, in August after a whirlwind romance — and she has already admitted to having baby fever. “I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God I need to catch up!” she admitted in an E! interview. How exciting is that? While we love the thought of another Jo Bro welcoming a little one to the world, we’re already obsessed with the idea of their baby having play dates with royalty.

But since it doesn’t sound like Priyanka and Nick are actively trying for a baby just yet, we’ll just have to keep freaking out over Meghan’s baby bump pics as she travels on her first royal tour with husband Prince Harry, 34. Just yesterday, the newlyweds stepped out in Melbourne, and Meghan was flaunting her bump proudly in a tight navy dress. After twelve weeks of keeping her pregnancy under wraps, we bet it’s so refreshing to show it off. But her friend Priyanka, on the other hand, remains one of the daring celebs still wearing crop tops in October and showing off her toned tummy. No budding belly — yet! But while there’s nothing to see right now, we’ll have our eyes peeled.

Recent reports claim Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot in November, so there are lots of exciting things ahead for the cute couple. We hope they’re enjoying every step of their journey — and remember to keep us in the loop along the way!