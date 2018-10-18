Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Flaunt ‘Super PDA’ As He Sweetly Holds Onto Her With TWO Hands

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle displayed some major PDA while in Melbourne! Watch Harry gently hold her hand with both of his!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to prove that they’re the perfect couple. While making a stop in Melbourne as part of Meghan’s first international tour, the couple was spotted engaging in an unexpected public display of affection. Recorded on a fan’s video, Prince Harry holds Meghan’s hand and then brings her hand behind his back like the smooth operator he is. Then, with his other hand, he gently strokes her thumb. It’s honestly too sweet to put into words, you’ll have to watch their royally cute PDA moment below!

Of course, this sweet hand-holding shows just how over the moon Harry is over his expecting wife. “This pregnancy has brought Meghan and Harry closer than ever,” a friend of Meghan’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “They were already crazy in love but starting a family has deepened their feelings in a way they weren’t expecting. The way he constantly says ‘My wife this,’ and ‘My wife that,’ it’s just so sweet and makes her feel so cherished and loved.”

While Harry is positively beaming over Meghan, he’s also become very protective of her as well. “Harry is usually such a carefree guy but Meghan‘s pregnancy has already changed him,” the insider said. “He’s already in protective daddy mode. He’s so worried about this trip they’ve just left on because their schedule is jam packed with engagements and he’s paranoid that it’ll be too much for Meghan and their unborn baby. He’s saying he wants her on bed rest anytime they’re not at an engagement. He’s being super overprotective. Meghan‘s agreed to take lots of naps, and she thinks it’s very sweet that he’s worried like this.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news surround the prince and the duchess. In the meantime, check out all of the pics from Harry and Meghan’s tour in our gallery above.