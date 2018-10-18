Pete Davidson Convinced He & Ariana Grande Will Get Back Together Before Christmas

Pete Davidson thinks that his breakup from Ariana Grande isn’t permanent. Here’s why he ‘is not giving up on her.’

It hasn’t even been a full week since news broke that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson ended their engagement, but one of them is already thinking about getting back together. “Pete is convinced that he will be back with Ariana and he feels that it will happen before Christmas and maybe even before his birthday,” a source close to Pete tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Saturday Night Live cast member will celebrate his 25th birthday next month on Nov. 16, and he’s hoping that the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker will be around for it. “They were talking about how they wanted to do something big for his birthday and he would still like to be with her for that, especially if it is in a relationship,” the insider adds. “He is giving her space but he is not giving up on her and he hopes that things will change for the better before the end of the year.”

TMZ first reported the breakup on Oct. 14, just four months after the pair got engaged in June. When Ariana and Pete called off their engagement, they reportedly had a mutual agreement that it wasn’t the right time for their relationship to flourish. Sources was also told the outlet that they still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.

Ariana has reportedly returned her nearly $100,000 teardrop diamond engagement ring to her ex-fiancé. However, she kept her teacup pig, Piggy Smallz, which she adopted last month and shared with Pete, according to TMZ. Fans were worried about who would get Piggy Smallz, since it initially appeared that they adopted the pet together. The comedian even got a tattoo of the pig on his torso shortly after Ariana brought her home. That may just be one more tattoo added to the list of ink that needs to be covered up.