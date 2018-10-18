Meghan Markle Rocks Tiny Baby Bump In Navy Dress — Her Outfits Since Announcing Pregnancy

We’re on bump watch and Meghan debuted a tiny baby bump in a navy dress while in Melbourne on Oct. 18! Click to see the new pics below!

We are still so thrilled for the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry! They looked so happy and in love at the Sussex at Government House in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 18. The couple was all smiles and Meghan Markle wore a navy Dion Lee midi dress. It was fitted at the waist and showed just a HINT of a bump! We can’t wait to see that bump get bigger! Meghan is due in the “spring” of 2019, according to the Palace, so she is probably around 4 months along at this point. Many people easily keep their pregnancy under wraps for the first three or four months, but some experience a sudden “pop” of a bump — so it could happen any day!

Meghan was still rocking big heels for her engagement. She strutted around in matching navy Manolo Blahnik pumps. Later in the day, she popped on a Martin Grant trench coat and carried a Gucci bag. She also wore a gold bracelet by Shaun Leane. Meghan’s outfits in Australia have been a great mix of casual and formal. She wore a gorgeous hunter green Brandon Maxwell dress on Oct. 16. While visiting students on Oct. 17, she went easy breezy with a classic white button down shirt, plaid blazer and black skinny jeans. See her outfits in the gallery attached above!

There are so many more outfits to come on their 16-day royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga! The couple doesn’t return to England until November, so we have a lot of appearances and dresses to come!