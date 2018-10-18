‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Aubrey O’Day Calls Out Chris Siegfried For Being ‘Disrespectful’

Everyone on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ is opening up — except Chris Siegfried. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 19 episode, Aubrey O’Day and more slam Chris for refusing to participate.

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars cast is getting really vulnerable about their pasts, but Chris Siegfried is not participating whatsoever. His behavior infuriates his housemates. Desiree Hartsock even opens up about being homeless in the past and breaks down in tears reliving those moments. Chris just refuses to talk about anything, which has been a problem for him and Desiree all season. “I’ve done a really good job forgetting about negative things in the past,” he says.

Dr. V doesn’t believe Chris’s excuses for not opening up, and neither does the rest of the cast. “When Chris gets defensive, his reaction is to get aggressive with his arrogance,” Aubrey O’Day says in our exclusive preview. “It’s beyond disrespectful and no one should be behaving like that.” You got that right, Aubrey! She praises Desiree for being so vulnerable about what haunts her. “Both of them have to change in order for it to get better,” she says. “It can’t just be Desiree.”

Black Ink Crew’s Puma also gives Desiree a shoutout for talking about living in a tent when she had nowhere else to go and blasts Chris. “There is no way in your life that nothing bad happened to you,” Puma says to Chris. “It’d make us all feel better as a group if you opened up just a little bit, man. I feel like I couldn’t ever trust you, bruh, ’cause you’ve never opened up.” Chris continues to try and get defensive. Come on, Chris. If you don’t want to open up for the group, at least open up for Desiree! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.