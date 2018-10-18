Lisa Vanderpump ‘Getting Ready to Walk Away’ From ‘RHOBH’: Why This ‘Could Be Her Last Season’

Lisa Vanderpump is being pushed to her limit — the drama ‘is that bad,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out what Lisa’s resorting to so she can ‘fill her scenes’ on ‘RHOBH.’

After starring on every season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is considering leaving the show behind. The stress keeps piling on. “Lisa is getting ready to walk away from it all and this could be her last season on RHOBH — It really is that bad right now,” a RHOBH insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She loves the show and it has done so much for her life so it really is heartbreaking for her to make such a big decision.” As for what’s so “bad,” just look at the current state of her friendships with the cast.

“She is filming alone constantly with other friends to fill her scenes,” our source reveals, with the exception of newbie Denise Richards. Lisa’s been isolating herself from RHOBH bonding activities, which have most recently included a road trip, Erika Jayne’s Los Angeles concert on Oct. 14, and, most controversially, Camille Grammer’s upcoming wedding to David C. Meyer on Oct. 20. We’ve told you on Oct. 17 that Lisa “finally made the decision” to skip on the Hawaii nuptials! This decision comes after the show’s producers were “begging” her to go, in addition to her cast mates being “very annoyed,” as our RHOBH insider has spilled in the past days.

While the rain check may look like a snub, we’ve learned that Lisa’s still healing from the death of her brother, Mark Vanderpump. He passed away at the age of 59, reportedly by a suspected drug overdose, on April 30. “Lisa hasn’t been herself for awhile now,” a source told us, which we reported earlier today. “Her brother’s death truly rocked her and she hasn’t healed from that. The pain of it is trickling into other things and she’s doing her best to move forward with her life, but she’s having difficulties with it. She’s really focusing on her restaurants and charities and skipping out on the drama.”

Lisa herself has posted a cryptic tweet on the possibility of exiting RHOBH! A fan tweeted she’s “done with Bravo” if “the rumors are true that #RHOBH is another season of mean girls attacking @LisaVanderpump” on Sept. 18. And what did the reality television star say back? She kept it simple with a heart emoji. It’s unclear whether Lisa was just appreciating the fan’s moral support or confirming that she’s the victim of behind-the-scenes drama, but Lisa didn’t dismiss the tweet. And that’s saying a lot! As we’ve heard earlier this week, Lisa has been “hesitant to attend the tapings” because she “feels attacked.”