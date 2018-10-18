LeBron James’ Fans Go Wild Over His First Bucket As A Laker — Watch Epic Sequence

Welcome to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James. In his first official game wearing the yellow and purple, the NBA Icon didn’t disappoint, as he displayed some ‘breathtaking’ moves!

Though it’s three days into the 2018-19 NBA season, the real start came on Oct. 18, when all eyes turned towards the Moda Center in Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers and the man they signed in the off-season: LeBron James, 33. It was the first game of a new era for both LeBron and the NBA, and he did not disappoint! In fact, his first bucket as a Laker was a pretty epic moment. First, he intercepted the ball, and then, he ran all the way down the court and dunked the ball in the most effortless way. Watch the entire sequence below!

So begins the “LABron” era of the Lakers. They’ll have their home opener on Oct. 20, when they host James Harden, 29, Carmelo Anthony, 34, and the rest of the Houston Rockets. Unlike in 2010, when he announced that he would “take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat” in an hour-long TV special, LeBron announced he joined the Lakers in a far more subtle way. In fact, it wasn’t LeBron, but his management company, Klutch Sports, that broke the news on Twitter. “LeBron James, four time NBA MVP, three time NBA finals MVP, fourteen time NBA All Star, and two time Olympic gold medalist has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers,” the agency shared on July 1.

LeBron’s first bucket as a Laker and just a lit sequence 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3PhY27xAHa — NBA (@TheNBASoul) October 19, 2018

“In 2010, when he went to Miami, it was about championships,” LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul told Sports Illustrated. “In 2014, when he went back to Cleveland, it was about delivering on a promise. In 2018, it was just about doing what he wants to do.” As a three time NBA champion – including bring Cleveland its first major sports championship in 52 years – LeBron’s path to the NBA Finals has gotten considerably harder since switching conferences. His and the Lakers’ path will ultimately lead them to the reigning champs (and the team that swept LeBron in the 2017 NBA Finals) the Golden State Warriors. Yet, the change of scenery isn’t bothering King James.

“I would never get into [an East-West] conversation like that,” he told Yahoo Sports. ” ‘Oh, he’s competitive in the East, but [the West is different].’ I’m well respected by my peers and that’s all that matters. I’m going to be as patient as I can be. I know I got a young squad, but these guys are willing to learn and I’m willing to learn with them.”