Kim Zolciak Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From Before She Had Work Done On Face

Talk about a throwback! We almost didn’t recognize Kim Zolciak in this photo she posted! See a before and after from when the star first had work done.

Kim Zolciak, 40, is the sweetest mom! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared several throwback photos with her daughter Ariana, 17, on her Oct. 17 birthday. The sweet b-day dedication was all about Ariana’s big day, but some fans couldn’t help but notice the shocking difference between Kim today and her former self! One snapshot showed Kim holding her daughter as a baby, and Kim was seriously hard to recognize! She wore a lacy pale pink top for the photo, looking worlds apart from her current self, with natural, darker blonde hair. “Is that your real hair?” one fan even asked in the comments below, after seeing the different hairdo.

In another photo from the Instagram slideshow, Kim wore her blonde locks pulled back in tight braid as she sweetly cradled her young daughter. Her ’90s-esque scrunchie was a tell-tale sign of just how old the photo was, and again – we would have never know this was Kim! The reality star gave the series of images a loving caption, dedicated to her daughter. “How has it been 17 yrs? I am so incredibly proud of you Ariana ❤️ You have gone from sneaking out and sneaking sweets to being too damn honest lol and drinking celery juice! All jokes aside THANK YOU for choosing me to me your mom!” she wrote. So Sweet!

Clearly, Kim has a lot of love for her kids, and when people doubt her parenting skills she’s not afraid to clap back. When Kim was accused of using photoshopping a pic of her twins, Kaia and Kane, 4, she did not hold back. “People are f***in sick,” she wrote in response. “Get the f*** out of here!! No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! i will no longer stand for this bulls***!” Tell em, Kim!

Of course, Kim looks beautiful in both old and new photos of herself, but even if she never had any of her work done, she still would have been a stunner!