Kim Kardashian ‘At Her Wits’ End’ With Kanye West: She’s ‘Desperate’ To Save Their Marriage

After Kanye West’s trip to the White House and his bizarre live streams, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim Kardashian doesn’t know how much more ‘embarrassing moments’ she can take!

It’s not easy being married to Kanye West, 41, and if something doesn’t change soon, Kim Kardashian, 37, won’t be married to him for much longer. With Kanye acting the fool while hugging Donald Trump, 72, and going off on about “mind control” on Periscope, Kim is “desperate to save her marriage with Kanye, but really does not know what to do,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She fears for Kanye’s health and the affect some of his behavior may have on their children in the future.”

“She too questions some of Kanye’s important decisions about his own health and well-being,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She really wishes he would take better care of himself and fears that his poor choices may force her to make a decision she doesn’t want to make. She is trying to be patient, loving and caring with Kanye but she struggles.” The insider says that Kim wants to keep the family together – for the sake of North West, 5, Saint West, 2, and Chicago West, — but she “doesn’t know how many more embarrassing moments like his White House appearance she, or her family can handle.”

“Every time Kanye tweets or steps in front of a camera, Kim braces for the worst,” the insider adds, “while hoping for the best, which is a terrible way for her to live. She is at her wits’ end. Kim simply does not know what to do other than to stay by Kanye’s side and take care of him the best way she can.”

Don’t draw up the divorce papers yet. Kim, according to the source, hears what all the critics, fans and hater say about Kanye’s recent rash of bizarre behavior. While the criticism “really hurts” her, per the source, she “loves him dearly, but also gets why he is so misunderstood.” It seems she’s not giving up on Ye just yet, and with her birthday coming up (she turns 38 on Oct. 21) there’s a chance that Ye can set his marriage right with a little bit of fun and romance. He better not drop the ball, because it appears that this might be Ye’s last real shot to save his marriage.