Kanye West Determined To Stay Married To Kim Kardashian Forever — ‘She Is His Rock’

While Kanye West is still smitten with Kim Kardashian, how stable is their marriage in the wake of his controversial rants? Here’s where the artist thinks they stand, which HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

From the 13th amendment to the POTUS, Kanye West has had many epiphanies in 2018. But he’s not changing his mind about his feelings towards Kim Kardashian, 37, whom he married in 2014! “Kanye is more in love with Kim than ever before, she is his rock,” a source close to Kanye EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He feels happy and totally committed to her, their marriage and their family.” Kanye shares Saint, 2, North, 5, and 9-month-old daughter Chicago with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. But what is the current status of their marriage, given Ye’s trail of bad press and celebrity disses in recent months?

“Kanye thinks that their marriage is healthy and as strong as ever,” our source reveals. “He is determined to stay with Kim forever and he believes he does his best to make her happy everyday.” Kanye most recently brought Kim to Uganda earlier this month, and tweeted videos of him and the kids in their luxury lodging on Oct. 16! In the video, Kim jokes to not film her because she “looks disgusting,” and the rapper quickly shuts down that idea, calling her “beautiful.” He still feels like “the luckiest guy in the world with Kim,” our source goes on. “He would be completely surprised as well as devastated if Kim were ever to file for divorce or leave him…he would be crushed.” We’ve heard that Kim’s just as intent on keeping the marriage going, but her and Ye may be on different pages.

Following the “I Love It” artist’s 10-minute rant to President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, followed by a talk about “mind control” on Periscope, we’ve heard Kim wants to play hero. She’s “desperate to save her marriage with Kanye, but really does not know what to do,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told us, which we reported earlier today on Oct. 18. “She fears for Kanye’s health and the affect some of his behavior may have on their children in the future.” As we’ve told you before, she initially considered an “intervention” but abandoned the idea, another source told us on Oct. 13.

But Kanye once feared that divorce was a real possibility! After saying that slavery for 400 years “sounds like a choice” at TMZ Live on May 1, he made some concerning phone calls to relatives. “There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?'” he told The New York Times in an interview published on June 25. “So that was a real conversation.”