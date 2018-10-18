Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin House Hunting At Demi Lovato’s Mansion… Where She Overdosed

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen checking out some L.A. houses on Oct. 17 and one of them just happened to be the same mansion that Demi Lovato had her near-fatal overdose in.

It looks like newlyweds Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are ready to move into a humble abode in Los Angeles and one of their potential future homes is the same mansion Demi Lovato shockingly overdosed in back in July. The two lovebirds were seen leaving Demi’s old Hollywood Hills house, which she put on the market last month, in a black SUV on Oct. 17 and we can’t help but think it’s odd that they would even consider living in a home that is now forever linked with a terrible memory.

Despite the unfortunate incident Demi had in the home, the features in the location are actually quite impressive. The mansion is listed for the whopping price of around $10 million and includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 5,546 square feet. Justin is currently renting out an apartment in the valley for $100k a month so Demi’s old mansion would actually save him money.

Although we’re not sure if the duo was aware that the pad used to belong to Demi, they seemed happy during their viewing. In addition to house hunting, the sweet couple have been seen on various occasions enjoying each other’s company. From making out on breakfast dates to holding hands on romantic strolls, these two seem more in love than ever!

We can’t wait to see what house Justin and Hailey end up in together. We wish them all the happiness and love a new home can bring and we’ll definitely be updating once we get more information.