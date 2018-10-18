News
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are All Smiles Amid Reports Their Marriage Took Toll On Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
Splash News
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave patys in Los Angeles, CA very happy and smilingPictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5034148 171018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave church in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5034280 181018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leave Joans on Third in Los ANgeles, CA Pictured: Ref: SPL5033782 161018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin grab lunch together amid rumors of relationship problems. Its rumored Justin still isn't over his ex Selena Gomez, who recently suffered a mental breakdown. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: ALLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 89 Photos.
Music Writer

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were spotted at Hillsong Church, blissfully unaware of the wreckage their marriage has reportedly caused for Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, 24, and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, are attached at the hip these days, so naturally, when the Biebs headed to church on Oct. 17, Hailey was right there with him. The pair flashed beaming smiles as they left the service that night, however, the appearance came just hours afters reports surfaced that their marriage was the breaking point where Selena Gomez, 26, started to cut herself off from friends. If Jailey were aware of these reports,  we sure couldn’t tell! The couple looked like they were having a grand time, and as they drove away, both stars gleefully waved for fans and paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Selena has had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that her former flame finally tied the knot with Hailey, so much so, that she distanced herself from friends. “It was a bitter pill to swallow,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Justin was her first love and they shared something special. Of course she was jealous.” “She had cut herself off and stopped answering friends,” the mag’s source added. “Her friends know that when she disappears and goes into hiding…something is wrong.”

Fans of Sel will know that the singer has had a tough month so far. As previously reported, Selena was hospitalized twice at the end of September when her white blood cell count dropped to a dangerously low level (a result of her 2017 kidney transplant). However, during that second hospitalization, she reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown,” and has been in a treatment facility on the east coast ever since.

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin

Signs of the trouble ahead for Sel may have been there all along. On Sept. 23, the pop star announced that she was taking a break from social media. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit,” she wrote, “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she said during the announcement. We’re thinking of Selena through this tough time and hope she feels better soon!