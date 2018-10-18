Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are All Smiles Amid Reports Their Marriage Took Toll On Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were spotted at Hillsong Church, blissfully unaware of the wreckage their marriage has reportedly caused for Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, 24, and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, are attached at the hip these days, so naturally, when the Biebs headed to church on Oct. 17, Hailey was right there with him. The pair flashed beaming smiles as they left the service that night, however, the appearance came just hours afters reports surfaced that their marriage was the breaking point where Selena Gomez, 26, started to cut herself off from friends. If Jailey were aware of these reports, we sure couldn’t tell! The couple looked like they were having a grand time, and as they drove away, both stars gleefully waved for fans and paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Selena has had a hard time coming to terms with the fact that her former flame finally tied the knot with Hailey, so much so, that she distanced herself from friends. “It was a bitter pill to swallow,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Justin was her first love and they shared something special. Of course she was jealous.” “She had cut herself off and stopped answering friends,” the mag’s source added. “Her friends know that when she disappears and goes into hiding…something is wrong.”

Fans of Sel will know that the singer has had a tough month so far. As previously reported, Selena was hospitalized twice at the end of September when her white blood cell count dropped to a dangerously low level (a result of her 2017 kidney transplant). However, during that second hospitalization, she reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown,” and has been in a treatment facility on the east coast ever since.

Signs of the trouble ahead for Sel may have been there all along. On Sept. 23, the pop star announced that she was taking a break from social media. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit,” she wrote, “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she said during the announcement. We’re thinking of Selena through this tough time and hope she feels better soon!