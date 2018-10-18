Joe Jonas Reveals If He’ll Appear On Sophie Turner’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ After Reports Of A Cameo

Could it be?! There have been whispers that Joe Jonas will make an appearance on ‘Game Of Thrones’ & he has finally spoken out about the possible cameo!

Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22, are already a dream team, but fans have been hoping to see the two team up in their professional lives too! After whispers of a potential cameo from Joe on the final season of Game of Thrones, the DNCE frontman has finally revealed if he’ll be stepping onto the small screen alongside his fiancee. “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.” Aww, I guess we won’t be seeing Joe head to Westeros after all.

Although Joe won’t be appearing in any episodes, he did make it clear that he’s a HUGE fan of the show. “I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Joe added in the interview. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.” Same Joe, same.

In addition to squashing Games of Thrones rumors, Joe talked about his style at the event, which took place at the Fendi boutique in Beverly Hills, California. Apparently, some of the singer’s dapper fashion looks can be credited to his brother and former bandmate, Nick Jonas! “Sometimes I steal his [Nick] clothes. Like, the other day I was in his closet and I needed a jacket. And I went into his closet to grab a sweater and he bumped into me later that day. He was like, ‘Wait is that mine? I keep feeling like every time you go to my place, you magically take one of my outfits away from me!'”

Can’t wait for the show to air again? The final season of Game of Thrones, the show’s eighth season, will air in the “first half” of 2019, HBO president Casey Bloys announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. Get ready!