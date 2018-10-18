‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Ronnie Finally Apologizes To The Situation For Taunting Him About Prison

Ronnie was VERY hard on The Situation over his looming prison sentence on last season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE peek at the Oct. 18 episode, he finally gives his pal a well-deserved apology. Watch here!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino got a lot of heat from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when the guys and their Jersey Shore castmates went to Miami during season one of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation earlier this year — and now, Ronnie is finally apologizing! At the time of the Miami trip, Mike was waiting to find out his prison sentence for tax evasion. It was a running joke in the Miami house for Mike and Ronnie to roast one another, and Ronnie often used Mike’s looming prison sentence against him…sometimes taking things a bit too far.

“I learned after Miami that I did always go low,” Ronnie admits to Mike in an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 18 episode of Jersey Shore. When Mike asks him if this is his way of finally giving a “well-deserved” apology for his behavior in Miami, Ronnie responds with an affirmative. “I look back on it and I’m like…he was going through some serious stuff, and he’s not a bad guy,” Ronnie adds in his confessional. “I feel like the old Mike deserved that roast. The new one has a great heart and I think he has the best intentions for everyone — that’s the Mike I wish I got to know ten years ago.”

After Ronnie’s apology, the guys hug it out, and put any beef they had behind them. Of course, there’ll still always be some brotherly banter between them, though. “He’s actually apologizing to me, which I never thought he would do,” Mike says.”It’s nice to finally see Ronnie be a bigger man — because we all know he’s very short and has no neck.” LOL!

This episode of Jersey Shore was filmed back in July. and on Oct. 5, Mike got his sentencing for 8 months in prison. Ronnie, along with the other Jersey Shore castmates, were by his side as he got the news. Jersey Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.