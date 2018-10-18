Rob Kardashian Wants To Find Love Again After Losing 30-50 Lbs.: He’s ‘Eager To Date’

Rob Kardashian is ready to date again after his cancelled engagement to Blac Chyna, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out who he’s hoping to meet, here.

Rob Kardashian, 31, is ready to find new love…on his terms, that is! Even though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly lost 30-50 pounds, as we’ve told you on Oct. 17, he’s not ready to become a public icon again! “Rob is going to continue to stay away from the limelight,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He likes the life he is living and doesn’t want the extra baggage that his last name brings and could bring if he started doing shows again or being on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on a more consistent basis.”

With that said, he has some prerequisites for his future boo. “He also would love to find love again but he doesn’t want to make it a game,” our source adds. “He wants to meet somebody outside of TV cameras. He thinks that is the only way it will work out.” Fans will recall that his highly-publicized relationship with Blac Chyna was plagued with drama, and details of their every fight was plastered across headlines. Now, “he is eager to date, to be set up with people. He just doesn’t want it to be broadcast to the world,” the source also says.

While Rob has been laying low, Blac has been hitting the press rounds, and made headlines with a shocking revelation about her ex. While the pair went their separate ways in February 2017 after a whirlwind engagement, it appears a reconciliation isn’t out of the question for Blac! “Yes, maybe, we’ll see. OK?,” the mom-of-two said to DailyMail TV when asked if there was a chance she’d let Rob back in for romance. The two stars share their one-year-old child, Dream together, and although they had a messy split, apparently she isn’t opposed to getting the fam back together. Sorry to say though – it certainly doesn’t seem like Rob is keen on dating a celebrity again.