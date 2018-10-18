Halloween TV Schedule 2018: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Anniversary & More Spooky Specials To Watch

Halloween is a month-long celebration all throughout October. This year, there are so many amazing specials and movie marathons to get you in the festive spirit. Here’s a rundown of what you need to watch!

There is so much airing Halloween wise in October, so if it’s your favorite holiday, then you’re in for a treat. On October 18, ABC will air It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown at 8 p.m. and then Toy Story OF TERROR! at 8:30 p.m. It’s A Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a Halloween classic, so ABC will be airing it again on October 26.

When it comes to Halloween, Freeform goes all out. The network has upped its 13 Nights of Halloween to 31 Nights of Halloween. During the entire month of October, Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more will be airing on Freeform. This year is the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus, which was released in 1993, so Freeform is blessing us with the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash. The special, airing October 20 at 8:15 p.m., will feature exclusive interviews with the Sanderson sisters — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Plus, there will be musical performances by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Jordin Sparks, Jordan Fisher, and more.

October 29 is going to be a very wicked day. NBC will be airing A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway at 10 p.m. It’s a concert tribute to the Broadway hit. The original stars of the musical, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, will host the special and perform alongside Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, and more.

Food Network has its own smorgasbord of Halloween content: Halloween Baking Championship airs Mondays at 9 p.m., Halloween Wars airs Sundays at 9 p.m., and Halloween Gingerbread Showdown airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Lifetime is also premiering horror movies in October: Killer Under the Bed on Oct. 20, The Lover In the Attic: A True Story on Oct. 21, Zombie at 17 on Oct. 27, and Til Ex Do Us Part on Oct. 28.

AMC’s annual FearFest marathon is going on all throughout October. All the Halloween movies, Poltergeist, the Hellraiser movies, and more will be airing. As for Freeform, Hocus Pocus will be on repeat all day long on October 31. There’s so much Halloween goodness on TV, right? HollywoodLife will be updating as more information about Halloween TV becomes available!