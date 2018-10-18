‘Halloween’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Proves Why She’ll Always Be The Ultimate Scream Queen

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises the role of Laurie Strode in the ‘Halloween’ follow-up that’s been 40 years in the making. ‘Halloween’ is a thrilling and terrifying sequel that doesn’t hold back.

Following the massive success of the 1978 horror classic, Halloween, multiple sequels were made to capitalize on the first movie’s success. The 2018 sequel is pushing the reset button on all of the movies that came before it, except the original. It’s been 40 years since Michael Myers went on a killing rampage and murdered five innocent people, leaving only one victim alive — Laurie Strode. Laurie has spent decades waiting for the moment to kill the man who wanted to end her life, and she’s more than ready for the fight. Even though he’s been in prison ever since that fateful night, Michael has left a handprint on her life.

Michael Myers and Laurie do cross paths once again, on Halloween night nonetheless. Michael escapes from prison and goes on another murder spree, having not lost his edge one bit. His kills are brutal, quick, and relentless. Michael Myers has no conscience. He craves blood and death. It doesn’t matter who it is. His victims are merely his toys. The only person to catch him off guard is Laurie, and he’s determined to finish her once and for all.

Halloween is at its core a horror movie, but it is also incredible funny. The movie plays on the typical horror movie cliches. Other than the trio of powerful women at the film’s center, the movie’s scene stealer is Jibrail Nantambu, who plays a young boy being babysit by Allyson’s friend, Vicky. The comic relief is comforting amidst that terror that Michael Myers unleashes.

Jamie Lee Curtis is truly in her element in Halloween. Laurie is now rough around the edges. She’s no longer an innocent teenage girl. She’s a warrior and wears her scars on her sleeve. Laurie channels her rage towards Michael Myers, resulting in one epic showdown. The cast also includes the strong additions of Judy Greer and Andi Matichak, who play Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter, Karen and Allyson. This is Andi’s breakout role, and she more than proves why she’s worthy to be Jamie’s protege. Halloween is an incredible final chapter in Laurie Strode’s story. Don’t walk to see this movie — RUN. Halloween is the epitome of a great theater experience.