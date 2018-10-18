‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Shaniah Celebrates His Amazing Career

Shaniah’s dad, Jermaine Dupri, is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame after a long and successful career in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta!’ Watch now.

“My father [Jermaine Dupri] is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and I could not be more proud of him,” an excited Shaniah Mauldin, 20, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 18 episode. “All of his dedication and hard work is finally being recognized, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here supporting him.” The celebration is filled with A-list artists like Usher, Sara Bareilles, and Neil Diamond.

Jermaine arrives to the event, and Shaniah is by his side to support him. “I got into this business with a lot of doubt,” Jermaine says. “People telling me that, you know, I was too country to make hits.” Jermaine was born in North Carolina. He adds that being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame is “something people can’t ever take away from me.” You got that right, Jermaine!

Jermaine was inducted in 2018 alongside Bill Anderson, Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James “JT” Taylor p/k/a “Kool & The Gang,” Steve Dorff, Alan Jackson, John Mellencamp, and Allee Willis. Jermaine has worked with artists like Mariah Carey, Nelly, Xscape, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Bow Wow, Aretha Franklin, and more over the course of his career. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. The show also stars Bow Wow, Da Brat, Lil Mama, Jhonni Blaze, Kiyomi Leslie, Masika Kalysha, Ayana Fite, and Ms. Deb.