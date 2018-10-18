Gigi Hadid, is that you? The model totally switched up her look for a wild ’80s hairstyle during a new photoshoot, and we seriously don’t recognize her. You have to see these wild pics!

Gigi Hadid is a total chameleon. The 23-year-old model looked like she stepped straight out of the 1980s for a fun photoshoot in Manhattan for Reebok on October 17, and we’re obsessed. Honestly, we couldn’t even tell this was Gigi at first; they did that good of a job transforming her! Gigi gave off serious Cydni Lauper vibes with her hairdo, a short, bright blonde bob with spiky bangs and lots of hairspray. She wore the perfect outfit to complement it: a teal, leopard-print blouse tucked into high-waisted, baggy black jeans and white, patent leather boots. Not exactly her normal look!

Photographers captured her striking a pose outside the subway station on 14th street and 8th avenue in New York City, and even riding a bike around the street. She was clearly loving this shoot! It’s all so different from Gigi’s everyday style — long, flowing waves in a darker blonde color, and decidedly more casual clothes. Still pretty either way!

Gigi just got off the fashion show circuit (NYFW, MFW, and PFW, and LFW), and we’ve seen her rock so many interesting looks, from wedding dresses, to gigantic hats, and snakeskin skirts. But this new 80s flashback may be our favorite!

Lucky Gigi walked off the set and was treated to boyfriend Zayn Malik’s new song that’s more than likely about her! The sultry new track, “Fingers”, is all about missing someone he loves. Zigi stans know that the couple broke up earlier this year, but later found their way back to each other. “F**ked and I want you//Looked and I love ya//Stuck Now I need you//Hoping I see you”, he croons on the track. So romantic.