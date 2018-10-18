Georgia Mom, 27, Arrested After Pushing Baby’s Face In Water & Threatening She’s ‘About To Die’

This is so sad! After a video captured a five-month-old baby being dunked under water by her mom, the woman was arrested for aggravated assault. We’ve got all the disturbing details.

Laquanda Mosely, 27, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder, cruelty to children and terroristic threats after allegedly taking disturbing videos dunking her five-month-old daughter’s head under water, according to the Griffin Police Department. When the baby’s father Kevin Dandrige saw little Sienna being held upside down and submerged, he had his cousin upload the frightening footage to social media. A voice in the background of the video could be heard saying that the baby was “about to die.” Since he didn’t know Laquanda’s address or phone number, Kevin needed the video to go viral to keep his baby safe. It has since been deleted.

Before it was taken down, though, the video was viewed more than 2 million times. As a result, the police did a wellness check at Laquanda’s home in Georgia on Oct. 16, taking the mother into custody. Fortunately, the newborn was safe! She and her two older siblings were placed under the care of Children Protective Services. Laquanda, whose other kids are five and seven, will be held until her court appearance — but why did she dare dunk her daughter in the first place? Sienna’s dad thinks she was trying to get revenge against him because he wanted to obtain custody of their child, according to AJC.com. He also admitted that she believes he owes her money.

Whatever the case, there is no excuse for Laquanda’s disturbing scare tactic. It’s hard to believe someone would send a video threatening to kill a kid, let alone submerge the newborn in water.

We’re just so glad to know that Sienna is okay. Here’s to hoping that she, as well as her two other siblings, get all of the help they need after this scary situation.