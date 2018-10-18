Gallery
Hollywood Life

8 Celebs Still Wearing Crop Tops In October: Priyanka Chopra, Halsey, & More

Priyanka Chopra Crop Top
SplashNews
Priyanka Chopra shows some belly in a red top and denim pants paired with a wool coat after having breakfast at Bubby's in New York City Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Ref: SPL5034068 171018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid bears her midriff when wearing cargo pants in New York. Bag ? Prada Trainers ? Alyx Studio x Nike Air Force 1 Earrings ? Bagatiba - ?135.99 Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5033022 121018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Kendall Jenner and singer Fai Khadra were pictured at a local gas station in Palm Springs this morning getting gas before heading back home after spending the night together at Kris Jenner's new $12M Madison Club mansion in La Quinta. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

There’s a fall chill in the air, but it’s not stopping celebrities from flaunting those abs! See pics of stars like Priyanka Chopra and Halsey, who aren’t scared to wear a crop top in October.

It’s positively chilly in New York City right now, but Priyanka Chopra‘s paying no mind to that. The Quantico actress (and future Mrs. Jonas), 36, was spotted strolling through Manhattan on October 17 wearing a heavy wool coat and jeans on the 50-something degree day. Oh, and a crop top! While the rest of the town is bundled up and cursing the autumn weather, Priyanka’s doing her own thing and flaunting those amazing abs! See a full-length photo of Priyanka’s daring ensemble below.

Bella Hadid, 22, braved the NYC chill, just like Priyanka, to wear a flirty outfit for date night with The Weeknd. Bella and her 28-year-old, on-again boyfriend headed to dinner on October 2 in Manhattan looking effortlessly cool together. And we mean that literally for Bella — she was wearing a tiny crop top! She somehow made the simplest of outfits look effortlessly cool, wearing a basic black cardigan over a cropped tee that showed off her impossibly flat stomach. She completed the outfit with oversized, ripped jeans, a thin belt, and a camouflage-print saddlebag. So cute!

In all fairness, Halsey‘s October crop top was worn during an awards show performance, where all outfits are game. Still, we can’t not comment on how good she looked in this lace-up number from the 2018 American Music Awards! Halsey’s outfit for her “Eastside” performance with Benny Blanco and Khalid was divine. She wore a corseted white crop top, high-waisted jeans, and a slick pair of Jordans. Even cooler? Her pink hair!

Priyanka Chopra Crop Top
SplashNews

For more pics of hot celebs wearing crop tops in October, like Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, and more, scroll through our gallery above. These outfits are seriously sexy!