Cassie Shows Diddy What He’s Missing In Skintight Jumpsuit After Split News Breaks

Do you see what you’re missing here, Diddy!? Just hours after news broke that the rapper and his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, had split, she turned up the heat on Instagram with a sexy new pic. See it here!

Cassie, 32, is showing off her revenge body now that news of her breakup from Diddy, 48, has gone public. The R&B singer took to Instagram to post a super sexy new photo on Oct. 17, just hours after fans started buzzing about the split. In the pic, Cassie is rocking a skintight, orange jumpsuit, which features a majorly plunging neckline to put her cleavage on full display. With her hair pushed to the side in waves, Cassie smolders for the camera — and, let’s be real, she’s lookin’ DAMN good!

Diddy and Cassie were in an on-and-off relationship for more than 10 years, and actually split several months ago, her rep confirmed. However, news of the breakup didn’t go public until Oct. 17, along with reports that Diddy had moved on from his longtime love with a 26-year-old model named Jocelyn Chew. The hip-hop mogul and model reportedly vacationed in Miami together at the end of September, and were then spotted at Drake’s Los Angeles concert earlier this week, according to the site lovebscott.com.

The relationship between Diddy and Cassie has been up and down for years. In fact, it was just two years ago that cops were called to their home after a domestic dispute! Drama ensued in 2015, as well, when Diddy was romantically linked to Gina Hyunh, leading to a brief breakup with Cassie.

These two have obviously gotten back together in all these other instances, so there’s no telling what will happen, but lovebscott.com reports that Cassie is done for GOOD this time. We’ll see..