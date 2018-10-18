Cardi B Admits Baby Kulture ‘Broke Her Vagina’ During Birth In Shocking TMI Interview

Motherhood definitely suits Cardi B! In a new interview, the rapper dished all about her baby girl, Kulture, and got VERY specific with some NSFW details about what went down when she gave birth.

Cardi B returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview on Oct. 17, and she spilled all the details about life with her newborn daughter, Kulture. “I am enjoying it,” Cardi gushed. “It’s the best. It’s like…oh my gosh, I should’ve had you when I was a teenager! This is what I was missing my whole life!?” She added that she wants “three or four kids” in total, and clarified what she meant in a recent cryptic tweet, in which she hinted that she might be getting pregnant again soon. “I do feel like I need to rest,” she said. “But oh my God. The happiness my baby [brought] me, it’s just like…I could do this over and over again!”

The actual process of giving birth wasn’t exactly what Cardi expected, though. “It was totally harder [than I imagined],” she admitted. “She broke my vagina! Why nobody tell you about that? Nobody told me they were going to stitch my vagina. People were like, when you give birth…it’s gonna hurt. But they’re never like…YOUR VAGINA!” Of course, all of that didn’t change the bond she has with Kulture now — and it looks like the little one is going to take right after her mama in the personality department.

“She’s very feisty,” Cardi revealed. “I already see it coming. She is very demanding. My husband [Offset] used to tell me to stop screaming and catching that attitude when you’re pregnant, because you’re going to pass it onto the baby. And I did.”

Unfortunately, there is one part of motherhood that Cardi hasn’t been able to enjoy because of her insane fame.”I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby,” she said.”And I can’t because I don’t know who’s next to me and who has certain intentions. I don’t want to show my baby out to the public right now. I want to protect her. I’m not mentally ready. I would like to do normal things with my baby, but right now, I have to keep it very low key.”