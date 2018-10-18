Camille Grammer: Why She ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ That Lisa Vanderpump’s Skipping Her Wedding

Camille Grammer doesn’t mind that Lisa Vanderpump is skipping out on her upcoming wedding! A source close to ‘RHOBH’ told HL why Camille ‘couldn’t care less.’

Lisa Vanderpump turned down the idea of going to Camille Grammer‘s upcoming wedding due to the stress of seeing the other RHOBH ladies, but Camille is neither surprised nor upset. A source close to the RHOBH stars told HollywoodLife how she’s just excited to tie the knot — with or without Lisa there. “Camille couldn’t care less that Lisa Vanderpump is skipping out on her big wedding day,” our source told us. “She’s so excited to finally tie the knot again and so happy that cameras are rolling. Teddi, Lisa Rinna and Kyle all leave tomorrow (Oct. 19) and the wedding will take place this Saturday, October 20th on the big island of Hawaii. Camille is already there relaxing and is a very calm bride to be. The other housewives are used to Lisa not attending things now. After all, she hasn’t included them in any of her events that she’s had and it’s now been about a month since she’s filmed with the ladies. Erika is busy working but truly wishes she could be there, too.”

And as for Lisa Vanderpump, she’s still processing her brother’s death. “Lisa hasn’t been herself for awhile now,” our source went on to say. “Her brother’s death truly rocked her and she hasn’t healed from that. The pain of it is trickling into other things and she’s doing her best to move forward with her life, but she’s having difficulties with it. She’s really focusing on her restaurants and charities and skipping out on the drama.”

And while Lisa hasn’t talked much about her brother’s passing, his death has been on her mind since it happened. “Lisa has been really private about her brother and his passing but his tragic loss has been devastating,” our source added. “She doesn’t want to talk to anyone about it but it has really made her sad and it has affected her life and her work with RHOBH. Ken has barely left her side throughout all of this and as usual, always has her back. He and Lisa feel attacked by all of the other ladies this season, but the other wives feel that Lisa is just doing what she always does and stirring the pot to create stories and drama. Lisa is sad and disappointed the other ladies are not being more sympathetic to what she is going through and understands that they may not realize some of the trauma and pain Lisa is enduring.”