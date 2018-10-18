Burger King Debuts Creepy Nightmare King Burger & It Will Literally Give You Bad Dreams

Happy Halloween! Burger King has unveiled its new Nightmare King burger, and it’s interesting, to say the least. So, what the heck is this hamburger all about?

Burger King is celebrating Halloween in a big way. The fast food chain is going all out with a spooky Nightmare King burger that might actually give you nightmares. The Nightmare King will be available at participating Burger Kings through Nov. 1. This burger isn’t just any burger. Burger King conducted “a scientific study over 10 nights with 100 participants (or should we say victims?) who ate the Nightmare King before they went to bed,” according to USA Today. The new burger consists of a quarter pound of flame-grilled beef, a white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise and onions on a green sesame seed bun. If you want to “feed your nightmares,” this is how you can do it.

In a statement, the study’s lead doctor, Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, said: “According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night. But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.” Who knew that a burger could actually cause nightmares? At least it’s tasty!

The Nightmare King isn’t the only Halloween-themed creation Burger King has come up with this year. The fast food chain recently revealed its Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry ICEE. Yes, the ICEE is black. A customer tweeted that the Black Cherry ICEE turned his poop green, and Burger King responded: “@Charmin, get ready.” Burger King’s Twitter account is on point.