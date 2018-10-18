Britney Spears Announces New Las Vegas Residency: ‘Domination’ Kicks Off In Feb. 2019

Viva Las Vegas! On Oct. 18, Britney Spears announced she has a brand new residency in the works, and her Britney Army is freaking out!

When Britney Spears, 36, first announced that she had “huge” news during an Oct. 12 appearance on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, fans immediately began tossing around predictions. A new tour? A new album?! Well, the news is in, and the princess of pop will be shining bright was again in Vegas, at a brand new residency “Domination”, which will begin at Park Theater at Park MGM in February 2019! Brit’s diehard fans immediately went wild over the announcement highlighting the new shows — tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 26, at 10am PT!

The news was officially announced via Ellen Degeneres‘ YouTube channel, who was happy to help with the big reveal for her close pal. One week before, Britney teased the reveal with an initial appearance on Ellen’s show, but provided minimal details. “I have a huge announcement to make,” she told the TV host in a clip from her appearance. “But really, it’s an announcement of an announcement,” she joked. Now, the cat’s out of the bag, and fans are over the moon with the epic news! Spears ended her incredibly successful Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood this past New Year’s Eve after a four-year run, and considers Las Vegas her home.

Britney Spears announces her new Las Vegas residency #BritneyDOMINATION opening in February 2019. 🔥 Tickets on sale at Friday, October 26th 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/bquwl0UCAt — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 19, 2018

Brit’s big news isn’t the only thing that made her fans freak this week. On Oct. 12, she had a sweet reunion with former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Ryan Gosling, 37, and fans could not get over the picture of them together! The former “Mouseketeers” had a surprise run-in when they both appeared on Ellen, and it was the first time the two stars had seen each other in years. Of course, they took the opportunity to take a snapshot together, and Ryan even shared some sweet memories about Brit, as well as Christina Aguilera, 37, on the show. “I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another,” he recalled. “I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘Okay, so they’re like freakishly talented,” he said.